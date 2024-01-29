Minister: Important for schoolboys to gain better understanding about menstruation

KUCHING (Jan 29): For the first time, an awareness programme about menstruation has involved schoolboys.

The ‘Program Kasih Remaja Kotex #SheCan Project’, which took place at Hikmah Exchange here today, involved a total of 1,000 students, of whom 300 were boys.

Federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who officiated at the event, said the programme’s primary objective was to dispel the long-standing stigma surrounding menstruation in society.

She had observed that in similar events held previously, they only involved female students.

“This is the first time we’ve organised this event involving male students.

“Out of a total 1,000 school students participating in this event today, 300 of them are boys.

“We’re doing this because we want to give the boys awareness of menstruation, so that they understand that menstruation is normal, and also for them to better understand the symptoms that their female classmates may experience during a menstrual cycle,” she told reporters later.

Nancy said the stigma surrounding menstruation must be broken.

“This is why awareness must be put forth to society, including the men.

“Such a stigma is still going strong, especially in the rural areas.

“This has led to girls not going to school because they are ashamed of having their periods,” she added.

In her speech for the programme, Nancy said the goal was to empower 600,000 female school students nationwide by providing them with access to appropriate menstrual hygiene products and also educating them about reproductive health.

This initiative, she added, would go beyond sanitation, as it would also address ‘dignity, confidence and the full potential of female students’.

“At the same time, the male students are also empowered with the knowledge and awareness of menstruation,” she remarked.

Citing the Menstrual Management Status Study Report issued by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) last year, the federal minister said 9.9 per cent out of 130,000 female students nationwide faced difficulties in obtaining menstrual management products.

As such, she said to address this issue, an allocation of RM5.3 million had been allocated by her ministry to ensure the success of the programme and also to support students facing challenges related to menstrual hygiene.