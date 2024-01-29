RM100 mln in Radda infrastructure projects slated for Meluan, says rep

SIBU (Jan 29): A sum of RM100 million has been set aside to implement projects under Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda) for the Meluan constituency, said its assemblyman Rolland Duat.

He revealed that some of these projects are expected to kick off before Gawai Dayak, while others will commence after the festival.

“The RM100 million allocation is to develop the infrastructure, mainly rural roads, halls and waterfront in my constituency.

“Based on our meeting, the project should start this year,” he said when met at the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Chinese New Year gathering here Friday night.

More than 2,000 people attended the gathering to usher in the Year of the Dragon.

Meanwhile, PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in his speech earlier said the party hoped to remain close to the people to understand more about the issues facing the community.

“I hope you will discuss your ideas with us and share your constructive opinions. At the same time, PDP will continue to serve the people.

“Your voice is also a reference for PDP to make timely adjustments in the direction of politics, and equally if not more important, to strengthen the quality of public services for the people,” said Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.