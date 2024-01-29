Sarawak’s Dion Das Louis to represent country in World Championship of Performing Arts 2024 in US

KUCHING (Jan 29): Eight-year-old Dion Das Louis from Sarawak has been selected to represent Malaysia in the World Championship of Performing Arts 2024 in the United States of America this mid-year.

His selection came after he won the Junior Dance category at the Grand Final of Malaysian Championship of Performing Arts 2024 that was held at Panggung Bandaraya in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday (Jan 27).

He outscored five other contestants by performing a contemporary Ngajat dance themed ‘The Little Bornean Birdie’ inspired by sparrows and hornbills.

As the champion, Dion walked away with a gold medal and RM3,000 scholarship.

He also won the right to represent Malaysia for the World Championship of Performing Arts 2024 which will take place in Long Beach, California, USA from June 28 to July 6.