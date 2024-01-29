Search ongoing for missing elderly man in Mukah

MUKAH (Jan 29) A search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched today for an elderly man, who was reported missing when he failed to return home after going out to look for jungle produce near Rumah Bonnie here.

The man was identified as Jambai Tuba, 70.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters from the Mukah fire station were notified about the incident at 7.40am and four firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“According to reports, Jambai and seven others went out at around 11am yesterday to look for ‘umbut’ in the jungle near Rumah Bonnie.

“However, at around 2pm, seven of them returned to the longhouse except for Jambai,” it added.

Bomba said the longhouse folk had conducted a search for Jambai in the jungle but failed to find him.

They later lodged a missing person report at the police station, it added.