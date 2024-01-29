SFC hauls 400kg croc at Sg Pati near Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Jan 29): The Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) of the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) caught a massive male crocodile at Sungai Pati in Kampung Rimba Padi, near Kota Samarahan early today.

The reptile measured 15 feet (over 4.5m) long and weighed 400kg.

It fell for one of two baits placed at the river, said the SWAT SFC public relations spokesperson.

“The operation to trap the crocodile was set following a report received on Jan 9, which detailed the sighting of the reptile at the village,” said the spokesperson when contacted.

Prior to the setting up of the baits, the team had forewarned the villagers to not go fishing in the river, or do anything that could disturb or provoke the reptile.