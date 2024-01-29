Sg Durin man jailed 7 months for threatening to kill fellow longhouse resident

SIBU (Jan 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 33-year-old man to seven months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to committing criminal intimidation against his fellow longhouse resident.

Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry, who meted out the sentence against Denilson James from Sungai Durin, also ordered for his jail sentence to run from the date of his arrest on Dec 7, 2023.

Denilson was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term which may extend to two years or with fine or both, upon conviction.

Denilson committed the offence at a longhouse in Sungai Durin here at around 12.30pm on Dec 3, last year.

Based on the facts of the case, Denilson had threatened to kill his fellow longhouse resident using a machete.

However, the villagers managed to prevent him from acting out of control.

Worried for his safety, the longhouse resident lodged a police report and Denilson was arrested at the roadside of Jalan Kubu in Kanowit on Dec 7, 2023.

Insp Norfadilah Zainal prosecuted the case while Denilson was unpresented by counsel.