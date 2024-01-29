SMK Kapit old boy gives back to school by sponsoring graduation ceremony

KAPIT (Jan 29): A former student of SMK Kapit, who now runs his own company, gave back to his alma mater by sponsoring the school’s recently-held graduation ceremony.

Yong Hsien Ping contributed RM13,363 to cover the cost of the event at the civic centre here, which he presented to SMK Kapit principal Jeferry Lias during the ceremony.

The former student runs a company involved in the transport and handling of cargo and goods, and road construction.

“I have never forgotten my time in school. My company has been able to make a profit over the years, so it is only right that I give back to my former school.

“The school and the teachers helped shape me to who I am today, and I hope other former students who have achieved success can also contribute to SMK Kapit,” he said.

Jeffery, meanwhile, thanked Yong for his contribution which went towards covering various expenses including renting the civic centre for the function, and cash incentives to the high achievers.