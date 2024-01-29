Tellian rep: AJLM a platform to raise profile of Melanau artistes, composers

SIBU (Jan 29): The inaugural Anugerah Juara Lagu Melanau (AJLM) has the potential to promote Melanau artistes and composers to a global audience, said Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine.

Speaking to the press after officiating hte final of AJLM at the Islamic Complex here Saturday night, he said the 12 songs presented showcased the talent of teh finalists.

“From tonight’s performances, we can see how AJLM can be a platform to bring Melanau music to the world. The combination of young and veteran artistes is a good sign for the Melanau music industry,” he said.

AJLM was organised by Persatuan Pengkarya Pemuzik Artis Melanau Sibu (PAMM).

Hariss Ajak, with his song Kehidupan (Reti Udipan), emerged champion and took home a cash prize of RM7,000, trophy and certificate.

He was also named best vocalist of AJLM, which won him an additional RM1,500.

In second were Fify and Feeqah with their song Memori, while Salwa with the song Penah Tersengad was third.

Also present were Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Igan assemblyman Ahmad Johnie Zawawi, and PAMM president Mohamad Anis Murni.