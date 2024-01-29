Wan Junaidi takes oath of office as 8th Sarawak governor today

KUCHING (Jan 29): Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was sworn in as Sarawak’s eighth Yang di-Pertua Negeri today.

A ceremonial parade was held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) grounds at 3.08pm to welcome Wan Junaidi, who arrived with his wife Toh Puan Datin Seri Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

On hand to welcome him was Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Wan Junaidi was then ushered to the stage to receive the Royal Salute from the Guard of Honour, while the Royal Malaysian Police brass band played the state anthem ‘Ibu Pertiwiku’.

He then proceeded to inspect the Guard of Honour comprising 105 men from the Royal Malaysian Police under the command of DSP Mohd Zaini Ismail, and was given the Royal Salute again before the national and state anthems were played and State Chief Imam Dato Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi recited the prayers.

After that, Wan Junaidi and his wife proceeded to the Dewan Lapau in the DUN for the oath-taking ceremony.

The ceremony commenced with Abang Johari reading out the instrument of appointment that Wan Junaidi received from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, after which Wan Junaidi took his oath of office and signed the proclamation letter witnessed by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Dato Abdul Rahman Sebli and Abang Johari.

Wan Junaidi’s appointment as TYT is for four terms, effective yesterday until Jan 26, 2028. The 77-year-old succeeds Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Mahmud.

Meanwhile, Astana Sarawak in a statement said Taib has expressed his gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for appointing him as TYT for the past 10 years.

While sending his greetings, he also conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to Abang Johari and Sarawak Cabinet members for giving their cooperation throughout his tenure as TYT and at the same time, expressed his hope to see the people of Sarawak continue to remain united in peace and harmony.

“To all the people of Sarawak in particular, I hope the people continue to unite, maintain unity and tolerance and continue to support the aspirations of the state government in its efforts to make Sarawak a prosperous state by 2030,” he added.