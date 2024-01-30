38,778 sitting for SPM in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 30): A total of 38,778 candidates in Sabah have begun sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations on Tuesday until March 7.

Sabah State Education Department’s district Education Office Planning and Management Sector deputy director, Mohd Zaini Yanin said that of the total, 35,105 were school candidates while the remaining were candidates from agencies such as Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM), private schools and private candidates

“A total of 315 examination centres are involved with 2,448 appointed officers throughout Sabah to ensure the examinations are managed and handled efficiently,” he said.

All the candidates are reminded to refer to the examination schedule for information on the date, time and examination papers.

He said the examination schedule can be downloaded from the examination board at lp.moe.gov.my

Speaking to reporters after visiting the first day of the written test for the SPM 2023 examinations at SMK Bandaraya on Tuesday, Mohd Zaini also said that the department had activated its disaster management committee and was working with various agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defense Department, Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department, statutory bodies and non government organisations (NGOs).

“This is to ensure all candidates can be present at examination centres in case of emergencies such as floods.

“Because of that, candidates that cannot be present at examination centres due to disasters or emergencies are to inform their school or the district education office immediately for action,” he said.