Tuesday, January 30
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»4-metre king cobra captured in storeroom at Kg Rimba Padi

4-metre king cobra captured in storeroom at Kg Rimba Padi

0
By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Bomba personnel holding the snake before bringing it to be released.

SERIAN (Jan 30): A 4-metre-long king cobra was caught in a storeroom at Kampung Rimba Padi, Jalan Ensenggei here today.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said an emergency call was received at 12.25pm, after which a team from the Serian fire station was despatched to the scene.

“They found a 4-metre long king cobra at a storeroom there. The team attempted to catch it and managed to catch it after 25 minutes,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The snake was later released into the wild in a location far from the village.

The operation ended at 1.27pm.

Sponsored links