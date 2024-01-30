4-metre king cobra captured in storeroom at Kg Rimba Padi

SERIAN (Jan 30): A 4-metre-long king cobra was caught in a storeroom at Kampung Rimba Padi, Jalan Ensenggei here today.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said an emergency call was received at 12.25pm, after which a team from the Serian fire station was despatched to the scene.

“They found a 4-metre long king cobra at a storeroom there. The team attempted to catch it and managed to catch it after 25 minutes,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The snake was later released into the wild in a location far from the village.

The operation ended at 1.27pm.