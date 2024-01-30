Abdullah: Newly appointed governor expected to attend some meet-the-people programmes soon

KUCHING (Jan 30): Newly appointed Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is expected to attend some programmes to meet the people soon, said Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) said the Head of State wants to be kept abreast on the latest news and happenings in Sarawak.

“The Yang di-Pertua Negeri wants to update himself and probably soon he will make his move to meet the people and attend some programmes.

“We are always ready to welcome the Head of State so that he can carry out his duties to the best of his ability for Sarawak,” he told reporters at a blood drive which was jointly organised by Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) and Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) at Plaza Merdeka here today.

Abdullah said he had met up with Wan Junaidi personally yesterday and informed that the media in Sarawak will give their utmost cooperation to the governor.

“God willing when the time comes, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri will meet up with all the journalists in Sarawak soon.

“We are also looking to arrange with Ukas to schedule an interview so that the people can get to know our new governor,” he said.

He also said that Wan Junaidi conveyed his appreciation to all the journalists in Sarawak for their coverage and cooperation over the years.

“We hope that one of these days, we will be able to have a small programme with the media to meet up with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri,” said Abdullah.

Wan Junaidi was appointed as the 8th Yang Di-Pertua Negeri effective Jan 26.

The former Dewan Negara president received the instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a ceremony held at Istana Negara.

He took his oath of office at a ceremony held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here yesterday which was witnessed by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Dato Abdul Rahman Sebli and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Wan Junaidi’s appointment will run for four years until Jan 26, 2028. The 77-year-old succeeds Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud who held the post for three terms since March 1, 2014.