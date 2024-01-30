Anthony Loke says politicians must be ready to sacrifice possible pensions to reduce Malaysia’s financial burden

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 30): Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said he is ready to sacrifice his possible pensions for the reform agenda in reducing Malaysia’s financial burden.

Loke, who is also the Seremban MP and Chennah assemblyman, said politicians must show and lead by example to bring good changes to the country.

“I’m not eligible yet for a pension because I’m still 47, So we have no problem with the pension issue for DAP. We are together with the government in making this change.

“The change we have to make is because it is a big challenge to the country’s finances. So as members of the administration, and as political leaders, we are ready to make sacrifices, there is no problem and I believe this is something that we will bring to the party and also to the government.

“We show the example, we have to lead by example. So I think on the advice of the prime minister, there is no problem for us to follow or for us to adopt that position,” he said in a press conference at the Ministry of Transport, here.

However, Loke said the hotly discussed new pension scheme is still at the proposal stage and must be taken to the Parliament to be discussed.

“I think that if we want to make amendments or changes to the pensions of politicians, there needs to be a law amendment to the Parliamentarians’ Remuneration Act and also respective enactments in each State Legislative Assemblies for the assemblymen like myself,” he said.

On January 17, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported saying that newly appointed civil servants will no longer receive traditional pensions, but instead contribute to the Employees’ Provident Fund and the Social Security Organisation.

He said the move was to ease the government’s financial burden by reducing pension payments which are expected to reach RM120 billion in 2040 without any changes to the system.

On Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the review of pension schemes will apply to all future political appointments.

Anwar also called on politicians appointed to public sector positions to be morally responsible and choose only one pension scheme.

On a separate matter, Loke expressed hope that the cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will continue beyond the 16th general election (GE16).

He said parties in the unity government are working sincerely for the nation and people.

“We followed the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, to reduce politicking and focus more on building the nation.

“So, in that spirit, we will continue to cooperate and strengthen our government. Hopefully, this cooperation will continue post-GE16,” he said. – Malay Mail