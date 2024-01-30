Chieng: Healthcare must be included in Bukit Assek redevelopment

SIBU (Jan 30): The Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project should include an area specifically designated for healthcare, said the area’s assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He cited the Jalan Oya Health Clinic, which urgently requires an upgrade due to limited space causing overcrowding.

“It was originally designed for 200 patients capacity daily but now they cater for between 1,000 and 1,200 patients per day.

“That is why there is an urgent need to extend the clinic. But of course health matters are under federal jurisdiction.

“So what we need to do for the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project, we should have an area specifically designated as a healthcare area in order for the federal government to be able to acquire the land and do the extension,” he said during the N51 Bukit Assek Media Night last night.

Chieng said he had discussed the matter with Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni when the latter visited the clinic on Jan 16.

“From my side, I will also discuss it with the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) and Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA), which is the implementing agency of the project,” he said.

Chieng had said earlier that the draft masterplan for the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project is expected to be ready by May.

He had requested that the state government be open-minded, transparent, and ensure the people are well-informed about the project as its implementation would involve a huge number of people and properties.

“I also suggested for the state government to do an exhibition for example on the masterplan of the project.

“LCDA officers can take the opportunity to explain to the people so they can have direct information from the government on schedules, land acquisition, and contents of the masterplan.

“At the same time, the people are encouraged to give feedback to LCDA.

“The Premier agreed and he said to wait for the approval of the master plan before we can organise the exhibition. So far we are moving on the right track,” Chieng added.