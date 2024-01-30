Choir conductor’s workshop in Kuching gathers enthusiasts, educators from all over Malaysia

KUCHING (Jan 30): Music enthusiasts and educators from across Malaysia recently gathered at the Telang Usan Hotel here for the Sarawak Choir Conductor’s Workshop.

According to a press release, the workshop led by esteemed conductor, Susanna Saw from Young Choral Academy (YCA), was held last weekend and gathered participants from Sarawak, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Kedah who represented a diverse spectrum of musical backgrounds.

Designed for teachers, choir conductors, choir members, choir groups and also individuals with a passion for choral music, the workshop provided an immersive experience covering fundamental conducting techniques, recruitment strategies, rehearsal techniques, repertoire reading and vocal pedagogy.

It also aimed to foster a deeper understanding of choir dynamics and provided tools to enhance participants’ abilities as conductors.

The Sarawak Choir Conductor’s Workshop, which was run with support from the Malaysian Association for Music Education (MAME), demonstrated a commitment to the advancement of music education in the region.

During the workshop, it was also announced Kuching Choral Society (KCS)’s plan to host more events in the future, including a ‘Choral Festival’ scheduled this June.