Cops nab foreign man, woman in Bintulu budget hotel for drug offences

BINTULU (Jan 30): Police arrested two foreign nationals, a man and a woman, at a budget hotel in the old town here on Monday for alleged involvement in drug peddling and drug abuse.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the man aged 30 and woman aged 38 are being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

“During their arrest, police also seized drugs suspected to be syabu weighing 14.92 grammes and both suspects also tested positive for drugs,” he said in a statement.

“From preliminary investigations, it is believed that the drugs are intended for distribution in the Bintulu old town area and can be used by 25 to 30 drug addicts.”

If convicted of drug possession under Section 39A(1), the suspects could be jailed for up to five years and receive a minimum three strokes of the rotan.

If convicted under Section 15(1), they could be fined up to RM5,000, imprisoned up to two years, and placed under police surveillance for two years.

Both suspects are also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for not possessing valid travel documents.

“Other than the narcotics offences, if convicted under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, it carries a fine of not more than RM10,000, or imprisonment for not more than five years, or both, and caning of not more than six strokes,” Nixon said.

He added the arrests were part of the police’s efforts to tackle the problem of drug abuse and to prevent criminal activities here.

Nixon also advised the public to contact the operations room at Bintulu police headquarters on 086-318304 if they have any information related to drug offences.