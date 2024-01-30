DBKU’s new morning rush hour solution will see Jalan Diplomatik becoming one-way road to Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 30): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will turn Jalan Diplomatik into a one-way road to Kuching during peak hours in the morning as a temporary solution to traffic congestion at the Yayasan Sarawak/Mardi roundabout area.

Kuch­ing North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman said with cooperation from the police and Public Works Department, the move will serve as an alternative route to smoothen traffic flow in the area.

He said DBKU has identified several causes of traffic congestion at the Yayasan Sarawak/Mardi roundabout, which recently went viral on social media.

“There will be temporary closure of one lane on Jalan Diplomatik from 6am to 7.30am. This closure will change the road to two lanes from the Yayasan Sarawak/Mardi roundabout until the Jalan Casuarina traffic light,” he said during a visit there today.

He added that following the closure of the lane heading to the Yayasan Sarawak/Mardi Roundabout during peak hours, there will be a diversion at the Archives Department/SMK Demak traffic light for motorists to enter Jalan Casuarina.

Likewise, there will also be a U-turn provided for motorists coming from the direction of Kasuma Resort to Bulatan Stadium.

Hilmy requested all road users to use the alternative route provided and asked all affected residents to be patient with the congestion issue.

“DBKU is the administrator of Kuching North, so we always try to ensure that the people here live comfortably and safely,” he added.