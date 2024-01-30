Help spread S’wak govt’s policies and available aid, Bukit Assek rep to community leaders

SIBU (Jan 30): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng called on community leaders in the constituency to help disseminate the state government’s people-centric policies, programmes and assistance to benefit Sarawakians.

He urged them to reach out to members of the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) to further pass down the information.

“Without your promotion to the JKKK members, the information cannot be cascaded down to the people. We want every Sarawakian to know about the state government’s policies and types of aid available from various ministries.

“This is very important so those who are eligible can get this help from the government,” he said when witnessing the handing over of appointment notices to nine community leaders for Bukit Assek here today.

The nine community leaders comprise four Kapitans, three Tuai Rumah and one Ketua Kaum.

Of the Kapitans, three were reappointed – Lau Hieng Choon, Lau Kwong and Wong Lu Ping – while Pang Liong Hwang was newly appointed.

The three Tuai Rumah were also reappointed, namely Cosma Sagieng, Matan Ngak and Mathaten Galang, while Mohd Ali Serani was reappointed as Ketua Kaum.

The reappointments were for a two-year duration while Pang will serve for four years.

Chieng said it was pivotal for community leaders to work as a team in serving the people in their respective areas.

“This includes working closely with both District and Resident offices as well as with Temenggongs, Pemancas and Penghulus,” he added.

He also reminded community leaders to swiftly tackle any feedback received from the people.

“For issues you cannot resolve, please refer them to me. I will help as soon as possible to solve the issue – we work as a team,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony was Sibu District Office administrative officer Chamera Ali.