Hope Place comes to aid of child with cerebral palsy, GDD

KUCHING (Jan 30): Hope Place Kuching has reached out to a woman whose five-year-old son has cerebral palsy and global development delay (GDD).

Aida and her boy, Juwanda, as well as their family live at Mile 13 of Kuching-Serian Road.

“Juwanda has suffered cerebral palsy and GDD since birth and this has left him bedridden and being dependent on tube-feeding. The boy is also unable to move or speak.

“The only response he can give every time his mother talks to him is by blinking his eyes.

“Worse, little Juwanda also has chronic lung disease,” said Hope Place in a press release yesterday.

The welfare-focused non-governmental organisation (NGO) also said the boy’s father, Riyawandi, 43, works as a daily-wage construction worker, earning about RM55 a day.

Aida, 39, who takes care of Juwanda at home, has been resourceful by working part-time cleaning bir’s nests at home.

It is learnt that Juwanda’s eldest brother, aged 21, sells chicken at the market, earning RM40 daily. All combined, the household income barely reaches RM1,000 a month.

“With financial burdens like rent, utilities bills and medical bills, the family struggles to survive.

“However, for Aida and her husband, money is not the utmost worry since their youngest boy’s life and future are at stake.

“Not knowing what the future may hold, the family is hoping for the best.

“Juwanda’s 13-year-old sister is also not schooling,” said Hope Place, adding that it would do its best to make arrangements for Juwanda’s sister to go back to school.

Currently, Hope Place is supporting Juwanda with supplies of diapers and milk powder.

The NGO welcomes all donations, with the receipts to be issued upon request.

Individuals can donate to Hope Place via transfers to its Maybank account 511289001160, or go its Facebook page to scan the S Pay Global QR code.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505 987.