House in Matang partially destroyed by fire

KUCHING: A house was partially destroyed in a fire that broke out at Taman Palma Indah, Matang here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the emergency call was received at 17.01pm and teams from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“The fire had broken out from the kitchen and no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident,” said the spokesperson in a statement today, adding the residents of the house managed to escape unscathed.

The fire was brought under control at 5.34pm and was then completely extinguished.

The operation ended at 6.03pm.