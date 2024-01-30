Housewife gets life imprisonment for syabu trafficking

TAWAU (Jan 30): A mother of four was sentenced to an life imprisonment by the High Court here on Tuesday for trafficking in syabu two years ago.

Justice Datuk Duncan Sikodol imposed the sentence on Siti Azizah Hasan, 35, after she was found guilty of a charge under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The indictment provides for the death sentence or an imprisonment for life and whipping of not less than 12 times, upon conviction.

Siti Azizah, who is a housewife, was spared from whipping punishment due to her gender.

She was convicted on trafficking in 128.9 grams of syabu in front of a shop in Lahad Datu in June 2022.

The court also ordered Siti Azizah, who is an IMM13 holder, to be referred to the Immigration Department and she was ordered to serve her imprisonment term from the date of her arrest.

The prosecution had called six witnesses to testify against Siti Azizah and she was the sole defence witness, who was represented by counsel Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki.