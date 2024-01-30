JKR: Opening of 4-lane stretch along Sibu-Bintulu Road postponed to Feb 2

BINTULU (Jan 30): The opening of a four-lane two-way stretch along Sibu-Bintulu Road this Jan 30, involving sections KM84 to KM59, has been postponed to Feb 2, according to Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak in its latest update.

In a notice on JKR Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Branch Facebook page, it advises motorists to be cautious when passing the construction area, and for them to always adhere to the instructions on safety signs such as lane closures and speed limits.

Motorists are also reminded of the correct way to make a P-turn to avoid accidents.

“Always be aware of the surrounding vehicles to ensure your safety and that of other users,” it said.

Motorists coming from Sibu direction who want to go to SMK Tatau, Tatau Health Clinic, government office and Tatau town can use the P-Turn after the Petronas station at KM59, to reach their destinations.

“All road users must always be alert and vigilant when making the P-turn, and also at the intersection towards Pekan Tatau, IPD (district police headquarters) Tatau, Dewan Suarah (civic centre) and Masjid Tatau,” added JKR Sarawak.

Those travelling from SMK Tatau and want to go to Bintulu should use the P-Turn at KM60.

“Parents and guardians of SMK Tatau students, should avoid crossing directly in areas where there is no P-Turn, and avoid driving against the flow of traffic for the safety and wellbeing of all road users.”

Motorists from Tatau town travelling to Bintulu and Tatau Civic Centre could use the P-turn before the Shell station at KM62, to reach their destination, said JKR Sarawak.