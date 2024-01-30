Kuching man who threatened brother with machete gets six-month peace bond

KUCHING (Jan 30): The Magistrates’ Court here today placed a 31-year-old man on a six-month bond of RM500 to keep the peace after he pleaded guilty to threatening to assault his brother with a machete.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi made the order against Azrol Ahmat after he made the plea to a charge framed under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Based on the facts of the case, on Jan 27, 2024, at around 10am, Azrol’s brother, who was the complainant in this case, was sleeping in the living room of their home in Tabuan Cemerlang here.

He was awoken by noises made by Azrol and had told him to be quiet to no avail.

Instead, Azrol became aggressive, proceeded to grab a machete, and threatened to assault the complainant.

Concerned for his safety, the complainant fled the house and lodged a police report, leading to Azrol’s arrest.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Azrol was unrepresented by legal counsel.