LCDA briefs Bukit Assek rep on Sibu Cloudburst Masterplan progress

SIBU (Jan 30): The Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) recently hosted an inter-agency briefing on the progress of the Sibu Cloudburst Masterplan for the proposed urban renewal of Bukit Assek and its surrounding areas.

The briefing was attended by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and representatives from key government agencies namely the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development; Department of Irrigation and Drainage; Sibu Resident office; Sibu district office; and consultants.

According to a statement by LCDA read by Chieng, the briefing featured insights from Danish engineering, architecture and consultancy firm Ramboll.

The statement added the first stage of the Sibu Cloudburst Masterplan Study comprised ongoing flood risk assessment while stage two covered ongoing concept cloudburst masterplan and design options for Sibu. Stage three involves integrated infrastructure and urban development masterplan for Bukit Assek.

“Ramboll is set to submit the final report for stage one by mid-February and has begun with stages two and three concurrently this month.”

It said LCDA as the implementing agency was unwavering in its commitment to deliver a comprehensive masterplan and demonstrates the government’s strong dedication to transforming Sibu into a vibrant, eco-friendly, modern and resilient urban centre.