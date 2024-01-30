Lorry driver gets 22 years, 12 strokes for raping and sexually harassing sister-in-law

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 30): A lorry driver was jailed for a total of 22 years and ordered to be given 12 strokes of the cane by a Sessions Court here for two charges of raping and sexually harassing his teenage sister-in-law two years ago.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the sentence on the 37-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to committing the offences in a house in Kota Belud in September 2022.

On the first count, he was sentenced to 15 years’ jail from the date of his arrest and ordered to be whipped 10 times for raping the minor aged 13.

The offence was under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of between eight years and 30 years and whipping of not less than 10 times, on conviction.

He received another seven years’ jail and two strokes of the cane for the second count of committing physical sexual offence against the same victim by fondling her breasts and kissing her mouth.

The charge was under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017 which carries a jail term of up to 20 years, and whipping on conviction.

The court ordered the jail sentences to run consecutively.

The unrepresented accused was also ordered to be placed under police supervision for three years after completing his jail term.