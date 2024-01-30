MAG presents plans for additional flights, aircraft upgrading for festive seasons to S’wak Transport Ministry

KUCHING (Jan 30): The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) presented its plans for additional flights and upgrading of aircrafts during upcoming festive seasons during a recent meeting with Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The ministry in a statement today revealed the extra flights involved Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings.

A table attached with the statement disclosed extra flights from Malaysia Airlines for routes from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu involving 5,043 additional seats for Chinese New Year; 8.866 additional seats for Hari Raya Puasa; and 4,427 additional seats for Gawai.

Firefly is expected to have 378 additional seats for its Kuching-Penang sector during Hari Raya Puasa; 567 additional seats for Kuching-Miri and 567 additional seats for Kuching-Penang during Gawai.

For MASwings, it will involve 272 additional seats for Kuching-Limbang for Hari Raya Puasa while for Gawai, it will have 272 additional seats for Kuching-Limbang; 54 additional seats for Miri-Long Banga; and 54 additional seats for Miri-Bario.

MASwings is also expected to provide 54 additional seats for Miri-Bario for the Pesta Nunekan period.

Lee had been briefed by MAG Group Chief Strategy and Transformation officer Bryan Foong on the plans for additional flights and aircrafts upgrade during upcoming festive seasons, which are subject to their aircraft availability and approval, and the capped RM599 festive fares subsidy scheme for the purchase of one-way economy class flight tickets to East Malaysia as announced last year.

Foong also briefed the minister on the current operations and plans of Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings in Sarawak for the year 2024.

He also highlighted MAG’s limited aircraft issue, expressing his hopes to resolve it once its new fleets arrive.

Lee in his remarks urged MAG to look into the possibility of having certain selected direct international routes or fly-through arrangements to Sarawak.

Other matters discussed included rural air services, MAG’s flight services in Sarawak and potential areas of collaboration with the Sarawak Transport Ministry.

Foong was joined at the meeting by MASwings chief operating officer Suresh Singam and MAG Senior Manager (Government Relations and Industry Affairs) Nita Malek. Also present were the ministry’s technical advisor Sio Yew Hua and other senior officers.