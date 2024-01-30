Man held for allegedly threatening teacher in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 30): Police detained a man for allegedly threatening a secondary school teacher here on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said prior to the incident, a student had told the teacher that some students were smoking in the toilet at around 9.30am on Jan 29.

“The teacher then went to the toilet to investigate and found three students in the toilet.

“As the teacher instructed the students to go to the disciplinary room, one of the students acted aggressively, prompting the teacher to seek help form other male teachers,” said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the teacher also found a box of cigarettes in one of the students’ bag.

Couple of hours later, the student’s father confronted the teacher and questioned why his son was detained.

“As the teacher tried to explain, the father acted aggressively and allegedly pushed the teacher and grabbed his shirt collar before lifting him up from the ground.

“Due to the aggressive behavior of the father, he was asked to leave the school immediately by the school management,” said Mohd Zaidi.

Following a police report lodged by the 40-year-old teacher, police have detained a 49-year-old man for investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, said Mohd Zaidi.