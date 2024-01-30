Ministry lists 59 programmes under 2024 Annual Plan 

KUCHING (Jan 30): The Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunications (MUT) has launched its 2024 Annual Plan, which lists out 59 programmes and activities to be implemented throughout the year.

According to the minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, the primary objective is to maintain and also enhance the ministry’s exemplary track record towards ensuring the delivery of top-notch utilities and telecommunication services for the people.

“The programmes and activities outlined in the 2024 Annual Plan will carry forward the momentum gained in 2023,” he said at the launch the plan here yesterday.

Highlighting the success of the inaugural 2023 Annual Plan, introduced by his ministry’s permanent secretary Jafri Lias, Julaihi was pleased by the ministry’s overall achievement progress of 94 per cent.

He also said the ‘Ministry’s Scorecard’ had met the Key Performance Indicator (KPI), reflecting the dedication and hard work of the MUT team and the relevant agencies.

Jafri, in his remarks, said the MUT’s 2024 Annual Plan’s goal would be to ensure projects’ efficiency, prevent delays, and eliminate any lingering issues associated with incomplete projects.

Additionally, Jafri said the plan underscored the importance of ‘Water Resource Recovery’, with a particular emphasis on the gazettement of water catchment areas slated for implementation this year.