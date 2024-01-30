MMA supports MoH’s call for foreign workers to undergo additional screenings for communicable diseases, drug abuse

KUCHING (Jan 30): The Malaysian Medical Association supports the call by the Ministry of Health (MoH) for foreign workers to undergo additional screenings for communicable diseases and drug abuse.

Its president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz applauded the ministry’s comprehensive medical screening programme for foreign workers and the additional screenings included for filariasis, methamphetamine and hepatitis C.

“Foreign workers receiving a positive test result from any of the screenings performed under the comprehensive medical screening will be certified unsuitable for employment in Malayia and the nearest district health office notified via the MOH e-notification system,” she said in a statement.

Dr Azizan said based on statistics in 2023, there were 6,413 cases of tuberculosis; 3,347 hepatitis B; 960 syphilis; 447 HIV; 22 malaria; and three cases of leprosy detected among foreign workers in the country.

“Additionally, between Dec 16, 2023 to Jan 23, 2024, three additional tests detected 215 cases of filariasis; 229 hepatitis C; and 213 methamphetamine among foreign workers,” she said.

Moreover, she voiced her approval on the ministry’s policy to include medical examinations, chest X-ray and blood tests in the medical screening programme for foreign workers.

“We also urge the Human Resources Ministry to remind countries supplying workers of their responsibility to ensure medical screening for their workers is carried out as required before allowing them to depart to Malaysia.”

Dr Azizan said foreign workers are required to test for tuberculosis, hepatitis B, syphilis, HIV, malaria and leprosy in their country of origin before departing to Malaysia.

Workers detected with any communicable disease before departure or upon entry to Malaysia must be isolated for the prescribed period until the next course of action is taken by the authorities, she said.

However, she pointed out there seemed to be a lack of compliance with the requirements in the processing of applications for foreign workers in Malaysia.

“The government should consider the suggestion to allow employers to deal directly with manpower suppliers in the various countries for their human resource needs, as there have been numerous issues arising from the involvement of middlemen.

“Employers should also be given the freedom to choose their medical provider for the pre-departure medical screening of foreign workers,” she said.

Dr Azizan also warned the increase in communicable diseases should not be taken lightly, as it poses a threat to both public health and the nation’s productivity.