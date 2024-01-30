No intention to force local communities to accept construction of cascading dams, assures Julaihi

KUCHING (Jan 30): Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi today affirmed there is no intention to force local communities to accept the construction of cascading dams in Sarawak.

However, he said it was imperative to ensure the silent majority’s views are not overshadowed by a minority of outspoken individuals.

“We have Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) coordinating engagements with local communities, including representatives and leaders, before proceeding with any construction of cascading dams.

“This means if there is full cooperation from the locals, we will proceed with the construction – there is no element of force. We want to make it clear that the rest of the silent majority must not be diluted by one or two outspoken individuals,” he said during an event held by his ministry at a local hotel here.

In his speech, he referenced a past scenario where the construction of a hydroelectric dam was halted in a particular area, only to later have locals express their interest in it.

Thus, he hoped such incidents would not be repeated in the future and emphasised the need for transparent and inclusive communication.

“As of now, SEB has identified nine river basins for feasibility studies to determine the viability of constructing cascading dams in the future.

“We also received requests from local leaders, representing the broader community, from three areas who expressed interest in the development of cascading dams,” he said.

In response to recent protests by a minority group against the construction of a cascading dam in Sungai Tutoh in Baram, Julaihi said to exercise caution in interpreting such stances as the local community leaders had quickly clarified the group’s position did not represent the majority of the locals.

He assured the public that the Sarawak government is committed in engaging with local communities in those areas transparently.

Also present were his deputies Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.