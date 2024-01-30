Organisation wants more S’wakians become certified angel investors

KUCHING (Jan 30): Malaysian Business Angel Network (MBAN) Sarawak Chapter yesterday conducted its first ‘Angel Tax Incentive Programme’ this year to support the growth of entrepreneurship and the start-up industry.

The state chapter’s pro tem chairman Dato Patrick Liew expressed hope that the organisation could attract more Sarawakians to become certified angel investors, so as to provide the necessary financial backing and business guidance to many young entrepreneurs.

“Our goals are to champion angel investing inclusively, whilst benefitting our members, the angel ecosystem and start-ups alike,” he said in his opening remarks for the programme held at iCube Innovation Centre in Icom Square here.

Liew further said MBAN Sarawak would actively be involved in shaping the state’s investment ecosystem through promoting financial literacy and responsible investment practices, as well as advocating for favourable policies.

“As a dynamic catalyst, we foster collaboration, knowledge exchange and strategic connections among investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts.”

Liew said angel investors in the country could invest collectively between RM50,000 and RM2 million or more in a start-up, while early-stage venture capital investments could range from RM500,000 to RM1 million.

The invited speakers at the programme yesterday were Adam Ramskay from Cradle Fund, Alan from MBAN and Hazwan Razak from Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC).