Over 35,000 candidates in Sarawak sitting for SPM 2023 written exams till March 7

KUCHING (Jan 30): A total of 35,885 candidates in Sarawak are sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 written examinations which started today until March 7 at 257 examination centres across the state, said the state Education Department director Datuk Dr Azhar Ahmad.

Azhar said the department has appointed 2,531 invigilators to ensure the smooth running of the examinations.

“Candidates are advised to contact their school or the state Education Department immediately if they cannot make it to the examination centre due to natural disaster,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak (SSeMS) at Jalan Sultan Tengah here this morning.

Azhar said as of now, the department has yet to receive any report concerning schools being flooded.

However, Azhar stressed the department is ready for any eventuality of floods that may affect the examinations due to the northeast monsoon season and schools at risk have been identified.

“At the state level, we have formed a disaster committee comprising officials from federal and state agencies, such as Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force, the army, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Resident Office, the police and Chief Government Security Office (CGSO).”

He explained candidates who may be affected by floods have been requested to stay at the school’s hostel and parents are welcomed to contact the nearest education office for further information on the assistance available.

The department said the oral and written SPM 2023 examinations have coincided with the Thaipusam festival on Jan 25, federal territory day on Feb 1, Israk Mikraj on Feb 8 and Chinese New Year from Feb 10 and 12.

No examinations will be held on Friday and the weekends, while the SPM 2023 examinations’ schedule can be downloaded at http://lp.moe.gov.my/