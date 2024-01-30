Police nab man who shot himself for illegal possession of weapons, bullets

JULAU (Jan 30): A man who shot himself in an incident recently was arrested after being discharged from the Sarikei Hospital on Monday.

Julau district police chief DSP Andam Sulin said based on the police report, the 31-year-old suspect shot himself at his home in Pakan at 2.30pm on Jan 16.

“The man, who is an oil palm planter, was referred to the Sarikei Hospital on the same day for further treatment. As a result of the shooting, he sustained serious injuries to his left thigh and a fractured hip bone,” he said in a statement today.

He said a team of policemen had conducted an inspection at the suspect’s house.

“They found and seized a rifle and a black iron pipe in the shape of a rifle, as well as materials containing bullet casings believed to have been used by the suspect during the incident,” he said.

Andam said the case is being investigated under Section 8(A) of the Arms Act 1960 for possession of weapons or ammunition without a valid licence or permit.

“If convicted, he can be sentenced to imprisonment of not more than seven years or a fine of no less than RM10,000 or both,” he said.