Sarawak Energy customers encouraged to sign up for e-Bill

KUCHING (Jan 30): Sarawak Energy is encouraging its customers to sign up for e-Bill as part of its commitment to transform into a digital utility by 2025.

In a statement, the state-owned utility company said the e-Bill initiative will also advance the company’s digital landscape and contributes to environmental sustainability.

“All e-Bill subscribers are entitled for quarterly lucky draws, with 250 winners selected. Each winner will receive an RM50 rebate in their electricity account,” it said.

The winner list for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 e-Bill lucky draw is now available at https://www.sarawakenergy.com/media-info/announcements-publications/announcements-lucky-draw-winners-announcement.

Winners will be notified through the email addresses registered for their e-Bill service.

Sarawak Energy also expressed its gratitude to its customers for supporting its ‘Go Paperless Campaign’ with over 220,000 customers subscribing to e-Bill services to date.

“This enables subscribers to conveniently access their electricity bills through the ‘SEB cares’ mobile application or receiving them via monthly e-Bill emails.”

Sarawak Energy said the company will gradually discontinue delivering hard copy bills to customers’ premises as meter reading can be done remotely through smart meters, and bills will be sent via email.

Customers who have yet to sign up for electronic bills can do so by registering through the ‘SEB cares’ mobile application (available on the App Store and Google Play) or by filling out the registration form via www.sarawakenergy.com.

Alternatively, customers can also contact 1-300-88-3111, email [email protected], or visit the nearest Sarawak Energy customer service counters.

Once successfully registered, e-Bill subscribers will no longer receive hard copy bills.