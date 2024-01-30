ShallWeeDance Challenge 2024’s deadline extended, more students called to join

KUCHING (Jan 30): Invitation is open to all Chinese school students in Kuching to join the ‘ShallWeeDance Challenge 2024’.

According to Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, the competition aims to encourage these youngsters to showcase their creativity.

“At the same time, it is also a part of the ‘Child-Friendly City’ initiative.

“We would like to encourage students, whether they are in primary or secondary school, to take this opportunity as a platform to express their unique perspectives and innovative dance styles,” he said during a press conference at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) headquarters yesterday.

Those interested to join are required to follow the ‘Dance Tutorial’ uploaded on Wee’s official Facebook page (facebook.com/DatoWeeHongSeng).

Adding on, Wee said initially, the deadline for the challenge was this Jan 31, but given the enthusiastic response, it had been extended to Feb 29, with the cut-off time set at 11am.

“The extension is meant to ensure that all enthusiastic participants would have the chance to join this dance challenge,” he added.

The participants must convey their performance based on the dance tutorial uploaded on Wee’s Facebook page and in this regard, they are encouraged to creative.

“The participants can get their friends, parents and teachers to help.

The video-clips of their dance entry must be uploaded on their own Facebook, Instagram or TikTok accounts – all of which must be set as ‘public account’.

Each caption must bear these hashtags: #ShallWEEDance, #LetsGetTogether, and #团聚在这里.

After that, register by sending texts detailing full name, MyKAD number, contact details and video link (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok) via WhatsApp to 010-660 1919.

For contestants aged 12 and below, the registration must also include the details of their parents or legal guardians (full name, MyKAD number, relationship and contacts).

The selection of winning entries would be based on the number of ‘Likes’ for each clip.

Judging would be conducted in two sessions: the first would determine the Top 20 entries, and the last would have these Top 20 clips be showcased on Wee’s Facebook page, where the ‘Likes’ would be monitored to determine the winners.

The Top 3 prizes offer RM1,500, RM1,000 and RM600; while the entries placing fourth to eighth would each receive RM200; those in ninth to 14th place would each get RM100; while those in 15th to 20th place would each be given RM50.

Also present at the press conference was Association of Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chairman Dato Jonathan Chai.