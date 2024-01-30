Strengthen ties between villagers, grassroots leaders, JKKKs told

MIRI (Jan 30): Every member of village, security and development committee (JKKK) must strive to strengthen the relationship between the villagers and the grassroots leaders, who include the ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chieftains), village headmen and ‘Ketua Kaum’ (neighbourhood chiefs).

In making this call, Deputy Minister II for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat acknowledges that the strength of the relationship between the community and the grassroots leaders is also dependent on the provision of a decent welfare system, socio-economic awareness and also the implementation of government’s development programmes in their areas.

“All these elements are important because they are needed to ensure development is happening,” he said in his speech for the ‘Empowering JKKK and Development Workshop for Lambir Constituency’ here last weekend.

The Lambir assemblyman also highlighted the importance of youths being involved in JKKKs, which could further empower the committees in today’s modern era.

In this respect, Ripin called upon the community leaders to include youths in the JKKKs.

“All JKKKs serve as the bridge between the people and the government. They are the voice of the grassroots and at the same time, they are also the ones channelling all information and policies from the government.

“Should JKKK encounter any issue with any agency, they can inform the constituency’s service centre for further action.

“Our responsibility (as a state constituency service centre) is to help resolve local issues and also strive to make sure that the people get the development they need,” he added.

The workshop gathered over 350 participants, including headmen of 35 villages and chieftains of 50 longhouses, as well as secretaries and treasurers of JKKKs.