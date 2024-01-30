S’wak Energy: Vandalism led to hour-long power outage along Rock Road in Kuching last Friday

KUCHING (Jan 30): An act of vandalism on a high-voltage cable led to an hour-long power outage along Rock Road here last Friday (Jan 26) at 10pm, affecting crucial facilities including Timberland Medical Centre and the China Consulate building.

Sarawak Energy in a press release said upon receiving the outage report, its operations and retail arm Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) mobilised its technical team immediately and discovered a vandalised high-voltage cable near the drain crossing opposite Timberland Medical Centre.

“Evidence of the vandalism included a cable cut with tools and belongings left at the site.

“A police report has been filed and Sesco has intensified security patrols within the area to prevent further incidents,” it said.

Sesco chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee, who expressed disappointment over the irresponsible acts of vandalism, emphasised the severity of copper theft, which had caused inconvenience to those affected.

“We have been working very hard to raise public awareness on the dangers of tampering with live electrical installations and the unfortunate instances of electrocution fatalities reported in the past.

“Unfortunately, even though we have spent millions to strengthen our facilities, vandalism still occurs today, showing that some individuals are willing to endanger their lives for financial gain,” he said.

He pointed out that Sesco recorded 153 cases of vandalism throughout Sarawak last year of which 25 cases were in Kuching.

“These incidents resulted in a loss of almost RM3 million, excluding the intangible losses such as the inconvenience and potential business disruption experienced by the public during the power outages,” said Lau.

Beyond inconveniences, the public is urged to understand that proximity to live electrical facilities poses the risk of severe injuries, including electrocution, burns, and potential loss of life.

Sarawak Energy said it is proactively engaging with communities and the media to educate the public on the dangers of vandalism.

Addressing concerns on vandalism, it said it is increasing the frequency of night patrols, especially during the upcoming festive season, and implementing remote sensors for rapid detection.

The utility company is actively investing in modern technology, backup supply, and infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its power system.

Furthermore, its technical teams are on high alert and standby around the clock, prepared for immediate restoration during both minor and major outages.

Sarawak Energy, in close collaboration with the authorities, is conducting joint operations, including inspections of recycling centres and monitoring the trade of stolen copper cables.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious activities to Sarawak Energy’s 24-hour Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or via email at [email protected], with the assurance of utmost confidentiality.