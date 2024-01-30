Three in Sibu reappointed temenggong for two-year term (Video)

SIBU (Jan 30): Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce, and Stanley Gramong have been reappointed temenggong for another two years.

Sibu Resident Datu Wong Hee Sieng presented their appointment letters during a ceremony today witnessed by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Wan Hamid, 77, thanked Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for giving him the trust to continue to serve as temenggong to help the Bumiputera community in Sibu.

“I will try my best to continue to be the bridge between the government and the people for the development of Sibu,” he told reporters.

Wan Hamid, who has served as temenggong for over 20 years said it is important to work with non-Bumiputera community leaders to ensure that Sibu can be developed and the economic situation can be improved.

Lau, 76, said he has been serving as temenggong for about 15 years and part of the job is to assist government departments to witness and verify documents and to help the government to explain policies concerning the people.

“Whatever problems and issues that the people face, we try to reflect and bring them to the authorities. We hope to create a conducive, harmonious, and stable society. I think this is the duty of community leaders,” he said.

On his reappointment, Lau said he would try his best to serve the government and the people.

He also said Chinese community leaders here have been committed, hardworking, and united in their duties.

Stanley, 65, hoped that all the communities in Sibu Division can work together for the betterment of society.

“For the Iban community, I know there are quite a few problems, especially on land disputes. Hopefully we can work together and solve the problem together and remain united,” he said.

Stanley has served as temenggong for 14 years.

Meanwhile, Chieng commended the excellent performance of the three temenggong over the years, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and last year’s freak storm.

He stressed it is important for them to continue to promote unity among Anak Sarawak.

“So, I think it is important for us to promote unity and harmony in Sibu. They should also promote the tradition and cultures of the various races in Sarawak.

“They should also continue to promote the policies of the government, especially when Sarawak is moving very fast towards becoming a developed state. We depend on the community leaders to deliver the message to the people,” he said.

Chieng added he had full faith that the three community leaders would continue to perform with excellence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Borneo Post (@theborneopost)