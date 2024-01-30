Trio rescued after boat runs aground at Similajau National Park beach

BINTULU (Jan 30): Three people were rescued after their boat ran aground on a beach at Similajau National Park here on Tuesday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a distress call was received at 2.20pm and firefighters from the Kidurong fire station were despatched to the scene.

The trio were stranded in a fishing boat after it was unable to pass through the mouth of Sungai Likau, roughly 90 metres from the beach.

“During the incident, two of the boat skippers went down to set an anchor and were pushed ashore by the waves,” Bomba said in a statement.

Rescuers later used ropes, life jackets and anchors to bring the victims to shore.

The operation was also assisted by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) personnel who moved the stranded boat to the ABF beach fishing jetty after the victims were rescued.

The operation was called off at 6pm.