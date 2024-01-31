13 homeless after fire destroys two houses in Sibu

SIBU (Jan 31): Thirteen people from two families were left homeless after a fire destroyed two houses at Kampung Bahagia Jaya Tengah here early this morning.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie said all of the house occupants, including a 37-year-old person with disability, managed to escape to safety before the arrival of the firefighters.

Andy said they received a distress call at 5.18am and 14 firefighters from the Sungai Merah fire station were despatched to the scene.

They were assisted by 10 firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station, he added.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the first house measuring 30 feet by 15 feet was already 80 per cent destroyed while the second house measuring 40 feet by 20 feet was totally destroyed.

“Three motorcycles, a van and a car were also destroyed in the incident,” he said.

Andy said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to bring it under control at 6.11am.

“After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished, the firefighters ended the operation at 7.45am.