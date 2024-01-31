13-year-old Lundu motorcyclist dies following crash with pickup

KUCHING (Jan 31): A 13-year-old motorcyclist died en route to Lundu Hospital after he was involved in a crash with a pickup truck at a P-turn at KM22 Jalan Lundu-Sematan around 6pm yesterday.

In a statement today, Lundu police chief DSP Damataries Lautin said the boy was from Kampung Stunggang Melayu, Lundu.

“The deceased was heading towards Lundu from Sematan when he is believed to have exited a P-turn without stopping,” said Damataries.

He said the pickup truck was going straight towards Lundu when it collided with the teenager’s motorcycle, causing him to be flung onto the road.

Paramedics from Lundu Hospital gave him medical attention at the scene and then brought him to hospital in an ambulance, but he died during the journey.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 52-year-old man from Sematan, did not suffer any physical injuries.

“Early investigation showed that it was raining at the time of the crash,” Damataries said, adding that the boy’s body has been transported to Lundu Hospital for further action.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.