Curtin Malaysia holds knowledge-transfer workshop at SMK Chung Hua Miri

MIRI (Jan 31): A workshop on knowledge-transfer was conducted at SMK Chung Hua Miri recently, involving 72 of its students.

Organised by Curtin University Malaysia in collaboration with Miri Welfare Office and Sincere Centre Miri – a non-governmental organisation (NGO) providing counselling services – the programme highlighted recent research finding that underscored the importance of positive emotions and attitudes in fostering improved learning engagement in students.

Themed ‘Cultivating Positive Emotions to Improve Learning Engagement’, it was conducted by Dr Lynn Ling, an academic and researcher at Curtin Malaysia’s Faculty of Business.

She said the workshop was tailored for secondary school students, addressing effective approaches to cultivating positive emotion in the learning process.

The programme was divided into two sessions to accommodate the relatively large group of participants.

Dr Ling and her team, together with Sincere Centre Miri representative Hii Min Rou, used various approaches to underline the intricacies of the topic and make the sessions as interactive and engaging for the students as possible.

“We believe that by introducing students to evidence-based approaches towards fostering positive emotions and attitudes in learning, we contribute not only to their academic success but also to their overall well-being.

“A positive learning attitude is crucial in unlocking a student’s full potential, and the workshop encourages the students to continue applying this approach in their studies,” said Dr Ling.

Also present at the workshop was Miri Welfare Office representative Christine Lau.