Dr Ooi retires as Sarawak Health Department director, Dr Veronica appointed acting director

KUCHING (Jan 31): Sarawak Health Department deputy director (public health) Dr Veronica Lugah has been appointed acting State Health Director following the compulsory retirement of Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

Dr Ooi, who clocked in for his last day today, handed over the duties to Dr Veronica at a ceremony held at Bilik Mesyuarat Mulu in Sarawak Health Department (JKNS) headquarters.

“Dr Veronica Lugah will assume the duties as acting State Health Director pending the appointment of a new State Health Director,” JKNS said in a Facebook post.

The handing over of duties ceremony was witnessed by JKNS deputy director (management) Banges Munga.

Also present were deputy director (medicine) Dr Azlee Ayub, deputy director (pharmacy) Nor Anizah bt Osman, deputy director (dental), Dr Aminuddin Mohd Natar, and deputy director (food safety and quality) Mohammad Jefri Crossley.

They then adjourned to the JKNS Multi-Purpose Hall for presentation of souvenirs and a photo session.

In another Facebook post, JKNS wished Dr Ooi a happy retirement and expressed its highest appreciation for his dedication and commitment during his service.

Dr Ooi became Sarawak Health Director on March 1, 2022, taking over from Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed.