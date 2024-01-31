E-hailing driver gets 20 years, 10 strokes for raping daughter

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 31): An e-hailing driver was jailed for 20 years and ordered to be whipped 10 times by a Sessions Court here on Wednesday for raping his daughter.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan imposed the sentence on the 35-year-old accused after finding him guilty under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused was convicted on raping his daughter, who was 12 years and four months old at the time of the incident on August 11, 2022 at an unnumbered house in Penampang.

The prosecution had called six witnesses to testify against the accused who produced two witnesses, including himself. He had opted to give sworn evidence for his defence.

The court ordered him to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest.