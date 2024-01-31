Wednesday, January 31
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Fire guts Tg Kidurong warehouse office, 5 oil tanker trucks damaged

Fire guts Tg Kidurong warehouse office, 5 oil tanker trucks damaged

0
By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Firefighters work on the warehouse office fire. — Bomba photo

BINTULU (Jan 31): A fire early this morning gutted a warehouse office at the Tanjong Kidurong Light Industrial Estate and damaged five oil tanker trucks.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said firefighters from Kidurong and Bintulu fire stations were despatched to the scene after receiving a report on the fire at 2.01am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the fire was found to have engulfed the warehouse office with an estimated area of 20 x 70 square metres, which was completely destroyed.

“The fire also damaged the front half of five oil tanker trucks, but no injuries were reported in the incident,” said Bomba operations commander Harrison Dawi.

He said firefighters called off the operation at 4.05am after ensuring that the fire was completely extinguished and would not reignite.

Sponsored links