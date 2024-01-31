Future devt charted for Song District under PCDS 2030, assures rep

KAPIT (Jan 31): Many development programmes are being undertaken in Song District, which would continue to receive more projects in line with the Sarawak government’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

In giving this assurance, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan pointed out that all plans must be aligned with the strategy, meant to reflect the aspiration for Sarawak to become a high-income economy by 2030.

Nonetheless, he also highlighted the importance of close engagement with the communities towards realising this goal.

“I want to get the feedback from the communities in Song District so that nobody would be left out.

“Whatever development programmes there are, at the end of the day they must benefit the communities, especially those aimed at uplifting their socio-economic wellbeing and welfare,” he said in his speech for the ‘Song District Graduates Intellectual Discourse’ held at a hotel in Sibu recently, which registered 100 participants.

Adding on, Lidam called upon the communities to work as a team in supporting any development programme undertaken by the government in their areas.

“The people must work together to be successful.

“It is not about your YBs (elected representatives); it is about all of us, the ‘rakyat’ (people) of the Katibas constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile in his remarks, the event’s co-organising chairman Malang Biat said members of the Song District Graduates Association consisted of professionals such as engineers, lawyers, accountants, geologists, academicians, medical officers, administrators and entrepreneurs.

Three speakers presented their papers during the discourse: Dr Kennedy Paing who delivered ‘The Future of Song District’; Dr Philip Beginda who talked about ‘Sustainable Development for Song District: Issues, Challenges and New Framework’; and Dr Stanley Jaul Kampit, whose paper was on ‘Advertising Communities to Improve the Livelihood through Research and Community Development’.

Other guests attending the event in Sibu were Song District Officer Harry Bruce Edwin, and Song District Education Officer Etam Linggi.