Gerawat: Claims of turning Long Terawan NCR land into State land baseless

MIRI (Jan 31): Allegations against the on-going NCR land perimeter survey in Long Terawan under Section 6 of the Land Code that it would turn the status of the NCR land into State land is baseless and has been proven wrong, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

In debunking the allegations, the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) emphasised that the objective of the perimeter survey is to enable the issuance of individual titles under Section 18 of the Land Code to individual NCR land owners.

“Long Terawan’s closest neighbours at Long Panai have already received their Section 18 (perpetuity) land title under Section 18 after their NCR land have been surveyed under Section 6,” he said.

On the often cited case of Sagau Batu Bala vs Zaharah Raja Sewa which was a dispute over land within Sg Ukat Block which was surveyed under Section 6 and frequently quoted by those against perimeter survey, the deputy minister said this has become irrelevant.

“The Land and Survey Department has already started survey in the Sg Ukat Block to issue titles to individual NCR land owners within this Sg Ukat Block and not even an inch of their NCR land has become State land,” he pointed out.

Gerawat suggested that those who are still opposing the perimeter survey request for their NCR land to be excluded from being surveyed, but insisted that they have no right to stop others as it is important for their Native Territorial Domain (NTD) to be surveyed and issued with title after the perimeter survey is completed and gazetted.

“Without the perimeter survey, it will not be possible for the community to apply for their NTD with clear boundary demarcation,” he pointed out.

In a statement, two village chiefs, former chief and a councillor of Marudi District Council voiced support for Gerawat in refuting the claims by an activist Dennis Along and a few others in a video circulated on social media.

Penghulu Benedict Wak (Tutoh), Long Terawan village chief Abia Laing; Kampung Malinau, Mulu village chief Joseph Ugum representing former Long Terawan longhouse chief Edmund Abang, and councillor Gary Hashim Wan slammed Dennis Along and others for misrepresenting the Sungai Tutoh community in opposing the cascading dam project, NCR land surveys and the proposed Tutoh-Apoh Totally Protected Area (TPA) which is an extension to Mulu National Park.

They said the group lacked the locus standi to speak on behalf of the local people of Tutoh, and had never held any meeting with the villagers on the issues raised due to lack of local support.

The proposed Tutoh-Apoh TPA will preserve the forests and nature in the area and parties with claims to NCR land, gardens, crops and other interests are invited to submit their claims to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation within a set period of time.

Residents of Lg Terawan, Kpg Malinau and Batu Bungan had asked for an extension of time to send in their claims to the SFC and had obtained a written permission for them to take forest materials for daily needs and hunt in the Tutoh-Apoh TPA for their own needs.