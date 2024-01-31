Wednesday, January 31
Home Minister: Cabinet told of Najib's pardon bid, but has no say

Saifuddin said it was solely the Pardons Board’s purview to decide Najib’s 12-year prison sentence from his conviction for the misappropriation of SRC International’s RM42 million. – Bernama photo

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 31): The federal Cabinet today discussed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s pardon application but has no power over the matter, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Instead, he said it was solely the Pardons Board’s purview to decide Najib’s 12-year prison sentence from his conviction for the misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s RM42 million.

“Today, in regards to him (Najib), we were informed briefly. But it is not the Cabinet that has jurisdiction. Because the Pardons Board, as in the (Federal) Constitution, is clearly stated under the jurisdiction of who its members are, and how.

“So, we discussed it, but we understand that this is under the jurisdiction of the board itself,” he said in a press conference at his ministry, here. – Malay Mail

