Iris Garden storm victims receive financial assistance from Bintulu MP

BINTULU (Jan 31): Victims of the recent storm that damaged Iris Garden Apartment here have received a personal contribution from Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The donation from the Bintulu MP was presented by his special officer Steven Kong and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Tanjong Batu branch chief Kong Ngiou Kwong during a simple ceremony at PDP service centre here recently.

Kong in a brief speech said it was hoped that the donation would at least ease the financial burden on the affected families.

In the Jan 18 incident, 29 units at the apartment along Jalan Sultan Iskandar were damaged after the storm blew away the roofs of six blocks.

No injuries were reported in the incident which occurred around 2pm.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s daily update, there are currently five families comprising 16 people still sheltering at the temporary evacuation centre at Balai Raya Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1.

The PPS was opened at 4pm on the day of the incident to accommodate the affected families in order to allow repair works at their respective houses to be carried out smoothly.