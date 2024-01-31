JPJ Sibu enforcement team undergoes advanced motorcycle riding course

SIBU (Jan 31): Thirteen enforcement staff of Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sibu branch here has recently undergone an intensive high powered motorcycle handling course.

JPJ Sarawak Motorcycle Enforcement Unit (UPB) head Zooraini Aini led the three-day course that took place at the compound of JPJ Sibu office.

JPJ Sibu branch head Mohamad Faizal David, on the launching of the course on Jan 30, said it aimed to give exposure to the enforcement staff on the handling of Kawasaki Versys 650 and X250 high powered motorcycles.

“Throughout the course, participants are trained to ride in a convoy, in accordance with the traffic rules.

“They are given the essential training skills in escorting dignitaries, as well as on the theoretical and practical training and briefings on the Motorcycle Enforcement Unit’s (UPB) Enforcement Action Camera (EAC),” said Mohammad Faizal.

“With these skills, they can be absorbed into UPB if there is a duty rotation,” he said, adding that such course initiatives to empower the enforcement team would be held from time to time.